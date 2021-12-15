Teaser of John Abraham's Attack Out; Get Ready to Witness Action-Packed Revenge Drama

The teaser of John Abraham’s Attack has been finally released. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the action drama stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as female leads. Sharing the 1:23 minute teaser on his Instagram, John Abraham claimed that the film is packed with action.

>Watch here:

“Get ready to witness the making of India’s first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28," the caption read.

Giving a major peek into John’s character, the teaser shows the actor fighting enemies after an attack. The teaser opens with a bomb blast. Jacqueline Fernandez, all worried, could be seen rushing to a spot in a saree at an airport. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is seen at a spot as helicopters fly past her.

The teaser, loaded with action scenes, shows John and his team fighting in Parliament. As John shared the teaser, the fans were all praises for him.

A fan wrote, “Wow what a movie John sir", another said, “This movie is going to be awesome, what action has been created in this movie."

Meanwhile, many in the comments section were curious and wanted to know why the actor removed all photos and videos from Instagram despite having a huge fan following.

For the unversed, director Lakshya will be making his directorial debut with the film. John Abraham and the makers are very excited about Attack. The film is based on the true events of the rescue operation of the commandos. Jointly bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Pen India Limited, and AK Productions, the film will hit theatres on January 28 next year.

