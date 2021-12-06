Teaser of Lollypop Lagelu Fame Pawan Singh's Next Song 'Tumsa Koi Pyaara' Out

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, who sang the famous Lollypop Lagelu song, is coming with another amazing number for her fans. The singer has shared a promo of his upcoming song on Instagram and the fans are already super excited.

In the video, Pawan, in a white jacket, is seen with actors Soundarya Sharma and Lekha Prajapati. The teaser is barely a few seconds long and only offers glimpses of what the song might be about.

The title of the upcoming song is ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ and it will be released soon.

Sharing its teaser on Instagram, Pawan wrote in Hindi, “आ रहा हूं एक नए अंदाज में लेकर एक धमाकेदार गाना (Coming back in a new avatar with a steamy song." The caption also says that the song Tumsa Koi Pyaara will soon be released on Tips Bhojpuri channel.

Shared two days ago, the teaser has already garnered over 2.7 lakh views on Instagram. Several people have also asked their questions regarding the song in the comments section besides wishing the singer all the luck. The teaser of the amazing song has also been released on the official YouTube channel of Tips Bhojpuri and it’s already trending there.

In the short clip, Pawan is seen riding a bike before heading towards Lekha and hugging her.

Besides Pawan Singh, Priyanka Singh has also sung portions of the song. The lyrics were penned by Raushan Singh Vishwas, while Priyanshu Singh scored the music. The original song’s lyrics were by Rahat Indori and music by Anu Malik. The original song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Let’s see how the fans react when the full song comes out.

