Teaser of Malayalam Actor Dev Mohan’s Pulli Is Here

Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is slowly but surely making a special place in the hearts of fans with his handsome looks and spectacular acting in films like Sufiyum Sujatayum, Home, and Panthrandu. The rising star seems to have his plate full of movies, all lined up. The announcement of the actor’s next epic mythological drama film Shakuntalam has already piqued the curiosity of his fans. Now, the makers of Dev’s second film Pillu have taken the excitement of moviegoers a notch higher by releasing its intriguing teaser.

A YouTube channel named 123Musicx has dropped the teaser on the video platform which has received a good response from social media users. Dev has also shared the announcement along with the link to the teaser in his Instagram stories.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/stories/devmohanofficial/2948883919522896520/

The teaser opens with the premise of a dimly-lit room where popular Malayalam actor Indrans can be seen talking with another elderly man from behind the bars. Indrans with his powerful expressions asks the man for how long can someone be held in a self-contained room. Answering the question himself, Indrans replies that it’s a feeling that only the man, stuck in the room, is aware of.

Here’s the teaser for you to enjoy:

The cryptic teaser has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time. They have outpoured their love and excitement regarding the upcoming film in the comments, wishing the team “best of luck."

Touted to be a thriller, Pulli is directed by Jiju Asokan and produced by TB Raghunathan under the banners of Kamalam Films. The movie’s music is under the direction of Bijibal. While Dev Mohan will be playing the lead character, he is cast opposite a debutant female lead.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Pulli also stars actors Indrans, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Senthil Krishna, Vettukkili Prakash, and Meenakshi in pivotal roles. The thriller, embedded with certain comical elements, is slated to hit the theatres in November.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Dev Mohan, the actor’s next Telugu-language film Shakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar is aimed for a November 4 theatrical release. Dev Mohan is cast opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film. Other actors in the mythological drama include Aditi Balan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Madhoo.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here