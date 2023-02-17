The first-look teaser of the Tamil film Ariyavan has now been released. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the film starring debutant Ishaaon is slated to hit the screens in the first week of March this year. A few days ago, the first poster of the film was released. Now, the teaser is making a huge buzz among movie fanatics. The film also stars Pranali Ghoghare, Daniel Balaji, Sathyan, Supergood Subramani, Rama, Ravi Venkatraman, Kalki Raja, and Nishma Chengappa.

Produced by MGP Mass Media, the film is said to be based on true events. This Mithran-directorial film will shed light on sensitive topics like sexual harassment and violence against women. With music composed by James Vasanthan, the audio rights of the film have been bagged by Zee Music.

Several social media users commented on the video. One user wrote, “Teaser is Now trending…Teaser shows hardworking new faces and Mithran Jawahar’s another genre in action. Daniel Balaji and Ishaaon’s scene presence stands out. Surprise gift for Kollywood". Another user commented, “True incident movies are always worth it to watch …. teaser itself shows that story based on social message…all the best team". One user also shared, “Definite blockbuster..!!".

Mithran is best known for films including Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Kutty, and Yaaradi Nee Mohini. His last directorial film was Thiruchitrambalam, which was a huge hit at the box office. His other projects entail Mathil, Thirumanam, Oru Kathai Padatumaa Sir? and Uthama Puthiran.

He has also signed up for his next film with R Madhavan. The announcement was made a couple of days back. While sharing the news, the director tweeted, “After the blockbuster success of Thiruchitrambalam, kicking off my next directorial project starring uber-talented, and fan-favourite @ActorMadhavan. Produced by the acclaimed Mediaone Global Entertainment. Let’s Roll!"

As per sources, Mithran has joined hands with Dhanush for the tentatively titled film D50’s scripting. But the official announcement is yet to be made.

