Teaser Of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK107 To Be Out Today

The teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, NBK107, will be released at 06:11 PM on Thursday. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the film, shared the update with an announcement poster and wrote, “#NBK107FirstHunt is all set to capture the territory MASSIVE TEASER out Today at 6:11 PM #NBK107."

The announcement poster features a milestone board in a dramatic setting showing the distance of Pulicherla village as 4 KMs alongside Balakrishna’s weapon in the movie.

After the successful release of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy shooting for director Gopichand Malineni’s commercial film. Tentatively titled NBK107, the high-voltage actioner is set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema. The shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing a Dasara release for the film if everything goes well.

It has been reported that the film will be named Anna Garu, and Balakrishna has agreed to the title.

The action-drama also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. In the mass entertainer, Balakrishna will be seen in a double role — one of a factionist, and the other is said to be of a powerful police officer.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. While S. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music of the film, Rishi Punjabi is handling the cinematography.

The dialogues have been provided by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, while Navin Nooli and AS Prakash is taking care of editing and production designing, respectively. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer of the project, and Ram-Laxman is the stunt-choreographers.

