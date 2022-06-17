Teaser of Naveen Shankar, Aishani Shetty-Starrer Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage Out

The teaser of Gultoo fame Naveen Shankar and Naduve Antaravirali girl Aishani Shetty-starrer Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage has been launched. After a long time, Aishani Shetty is all set to shine on screen. Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage is a mid-cinema movie that is now ready for release.

This teaser gives a glimpse into the bold character of Aishani Shetty. Going by teaser, it can be said that the upcoming film has a fresh vibe and a different story angle. In the film, Aishani will be seen playing the role of a cheerful and happy-go-lucky girl, while Naveen will essay the character, which has some action sequences.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sridhar Shanmukha, the film was launched earlier in 2019 itself. During the launch, the makers revealed that this film had no connection with the legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal 1980s film with the same title.

Advertisement

The title, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage is taken from the famous folk song, Punyakoti.

Director Sridhar, who has experience working with noted filmmakers, including Puri Jagannadh, Rajendra Singh Babu, Ghouse Peer, and Ananth Urs, said that the film will be an action cut. This is his first movie.

Among others, the upcoming Kannada film also stars Yashwant Shetty, Sudha Belawadi, Prakash Tumminad Omkar, Nitesh Mahan, Jayashree Aradhya, and Shambhavi in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Aishani Shetty, the actress has enthralled the audience with her acting in the past. Meanwhile, with her debut short film Kaaji, she also proved herself to be a capable filmmaker.

On the work front, Aishani Shetty will soon start shooting for her debut feature film directorial this year. The film is currently in the scripting phase.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.