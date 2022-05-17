Teaser of Nayanthara’s Suspense Thriller O2 Out, Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon

After the success of her recent film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, south star Nayanthara is all set to appear in her next project titled O2. The teaser of the film was released this Monday, May 16. O2 will be skipping the theatres and will have a direct OTT release.

The makers have planned to stream it on Disney+ Hotstar soon in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Released on the official YouTube channel of Disney+ Hotstar, the thrill-packed teaser shows Nayanthara and several others trapped inside a bus underground. The passengers must keep calm in the situation to survive. Nayanthara is seen saying that they can survive for 12 hours inside the bus if everyone maintains patience.

She is also seen with a boy who is on oxygen support and struggling to breathe in a claustrophobic environment.

Watch the teaser of O2 here.

The suspense thriller has been directed by GS Viknesh and marks his debut as a director. O2 has been bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu. Besides Nayanthara, the film also features Tamil actor Ritvick in a prominent role.

The title of the enthralling film was revealed on May 6. With its imminent release on Disney+ Hotstar, this will be Nayanthara’s third film to be directly streamed on an OTT platform. Earlier, her Mookuthi Amman and Netrikann had skipped the theatres.

The shooting of O2 is said to have been wrapped last year. Now, the thriller is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the OTT soon.

Before this, Nayanthara’s romantic comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal had hit the theatres on April 28. She played the role of Kanmani in the film directed by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The star-studded film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film had opened to mixed reviews but managed to do good business at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

