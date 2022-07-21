Teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha-Starrer Karthikeya 2 is Out and Looks Promising

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role, unveiled the teaser of the sequel on Tuesday in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Karthikeya 2 is a much-awaited direct sequel to the 2014 Karthikeya.

As reported earlier, on the occasion, the film’s unit gathered at the premises of the Vrindavan’s International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to launch the trailer.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and features Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead. Initially, Karthikeya 2 was scheduled to be released on July 22, but due to unknown reasons, the release was postponed. The makers have said that a new date will be announced soon for the film’s release.

Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran plays the role of Mugda. Nikhil Siddharth is playing the role of Karthikeya, as the film’s title suggests. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will play the central character of Dhanavantri.

In addition to Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher, the film stars Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Aditya Meenan, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat.

The mythological thriller is jointly produced by People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Art Banner. Needless to say, the audience is waiting for this movie with high expectations.

The technical crew of the project consists of Kalabhairava who has been roped in to compose music for the film, Karthik Ghatamaneni is handling cinematography, while Sahi Suresh and Athira Diljit are faces behind art direction and PRO, respectively.

If reports are anything to go by, Karthikeya 2 will now be released sometime in August, however, there has been no official announcement regarding the same as of now.

