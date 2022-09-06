Teaser of Ninne Pelladutha, Featuring Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Amaan Singh, Out

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with some of the most notable faces of Bollywood and Tollywood, in films like Yaariyan, Thank God, Runaway 34, and Dhruva, has become a popular face in the film industry. Now, it seems that her brother Amaan Preet Singh is slowly following in her footsteps. Amaan is gearing up for his debut with the Tamil film Ninne Pelladutha.

Recently, renowned Telegu director Srikanth Addala released the official teaser of the film starring Amaan in the lead role opposite actress Sidhika Sharma.

Advertisement

The teaser was uploaded on YouTube by Madhura Audio, the leading Telugu music company in India. The video opens with Amaan and Sidhika romancing on the streets, on the classroom benches of their college, and spending time with one another.

However, what seems to be a beautiful love story soon shifts to a gorier premise where we are introduced to the antagonist, actor Sai Kumar. Sai is shown to be a ruthless man, killing people cold-heartedly. He is unable to tolerate transgressions in love.

The nail-biting teaser offers moments of love alongside Amaan engaged in deadly action sequences, with the villains packing some hard-hitting punches trying to protect his beloved.

The action-packed teaser has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who have shown their eagerness for the film. While one user commented, “Superb… We are waiting for the movie release…" another called the teaser simply “amazing."

Helmed by Vykunt Bonu, Ninne Pelladutha is produced by Bollineni Ramya and Velugodu Sridhar Babu. The film teaser was released by Srikanthduring the promotions.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Talking about Ninne Pelladutha, Srikanth sent his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film. “All the best to the team coming up with a new story with this title. The teaser is very good. I want this film to be a success and bring good recognition to all the team," he said at the promotions.

Advertisement

Director Vykunt Bonu also expressed his gratitude to Srikanth for releasing the film. He announced that Ninne Pelladutha will hit the theatres in the “second week of October," adding that the makers are prepping up to unveil the first romantic track of this action romance the next week.

“Thanks to Srikanth Addala who blessed our team by releasing the teaser of Ninne Pelladutha yesterday. We are preparing to release the film in the second week of October… Next week we will release a romantic song with another guest. We have planned maximum promotions before the release," asserted Vykunt.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here