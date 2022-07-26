Teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's Lucky Man Unveiled, Fans Ecstatic

The makers of Lucky Man, starring late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, have released its teaser. The teaser was unveiled by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. The film is special for his fans as Appu played the role of God.

In a minute-long glimpse, Appu will be seen shaking his leg with Prabhudeva. In a pose for a glimpse, Puneeth Rajkumar’s million-dollar smile is attracting the audience. The teaser, like the poster, bears that God is arriving soon.

The movie LuckyMan is directed by Nagendra Prasad. Luckyman stars Darling Krishna, Roshni Prakash, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Prabhudeva in the lead role. In the supporting roles, Arya, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhukokila Nagabhushan, Sundar Raj, Sudha Belawadi, and Malavika will be seen.

The movie Luckyman is among the last few appearances of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The film has completed its shooting and entered the post-production stage. The film crew is tight-lipped about the release date. Fans want the crew to release the movie on the death or birth anniversary of the star.

Nagendra Prasad’s directorial is a Tamil remake of Oh My Kadavule! It was a Tamil rom-com hit. It is the first time when the duo of Prabhudeva and Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen together on screen. In the fantasy drama remake, the god will give a second chance to the male protagonist to save his married life. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was chosen for Appu’s role.

The untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar forced the directors to take Shivkumar’s voice as Puneeth in Luckyman. During an interview, when asked about the dubbing session with Shivkumar, Nagendra Prasad said “Audience will hear his splendour voice in the movie.’’

After this Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project Gandha Gudi will hit the theatres on October 28. Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode last October due to cardiac arrest.

