Teaser of Raja Goutham's Next Leaves Fans Intrigued. Know More About Film

Veteran Telugu actor Brahmanandam’s son Raja Goutham has been open to experimenting and trying out different genres in films. He debuted with Pallakilo Pellikuthuru Actor, which was a hit. After that, he went on to star in movies such as Manu Manu and Basanti Arjun.

Raja has now completed the shooting for another movie, glimpses of which were shared on his birthday. Subbu Cherukuri is making his directorial debut with this movie, which is being produced under the banner of Yes Originals, a huge name in Tollywood for offbeat and concept-oriented films.

The teaser starts with a voiceover and a blank screen. Then comes Raja’s character as the voice in the background says, “Do you know how lonely he is?"

The sorrow and pain that Raja’s character is suffering are extremely evident in this dialogue. Goutham, who is known for experimenting with his roles, is going to offer another new experience to the audience this time. People are speculating that his character is that of a writer suffering from monophobia after an accident changed his life.

A source associated with the movie says that the film is about the way Raja’s character overcomes his troubles and mental illness. The film unit says that Subbu Cherukuri uniquely executed the concept. Produced by Srujan Yarabolu under the banner of S Originals, the film has wrapped its final shooting.

Mohan Chary is handling the cinematography for the film, which features music by MS Jones Rupert. Srujan Yarabolu is producing the film.

