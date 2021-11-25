Teaser of Ram Charan’s Character Siddha in Acharya To Be Out on November 28

The makers of the Telugu film, Acharya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Kajal Aggarwal, made an announcement on Wednesday regarding Ram Charan’s character Siddha. The makers have announced that they will be unveiling the character teaser of Siddha, played by Ram Charan, on November 28. The makers kept fans hooked to their social media handles on Wednesday to look for the update regarding Acharya set to release in February next year.

On Wednesday evening, the makers announced that while audiences have already seen the teaser of the title character Acharya played by Chiranjeevi, now fans must be ready to watch the character teaser of Siddha essayed by Ram Charan. Titled Siddha’s Saga, the teaser will be released on November 28, makers announced while sharing a new poster featuring both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Advertisement

In the poster, the father-son duo is giving intense looks. Both are looking fierce and aggressive. Fans are expecting a powerful action treat from Ram Charan in the teaser.

Sharing the same information, Ram Charan said, “Siddha is a memorable character for many reasons."

Earlier on January 29, 2021, the makers had released the character teaser of Acharya played by Chiranjeevi. It has garnered over 24 million views so far.

Advertisement

Acharya, which has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons, is now all set to hit the theatres on February 4, 2022. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood will be seen in key roles.

Mani Sharma has composed the songs for the movie. It is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film is written and directed by Koratala Siva.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.