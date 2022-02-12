Teaser of Venkat Prabhu’s Manmatha Leelai Out; Audience Waiting Eagerly for Film

The teaser of Venkat Prabhu’s highly-anticipated Tamil version of Manmadaleela, titled Manmatha Leelai, has been released. Venkat has tried his hand at the adult comedy genre earlier with Goa but the film failed to impress the audience. With Manmatha Leelai, Venkat is giving himself another chance at adult comedy. On Friday, a 40-second teaser of his upcoming project was released.

Ashok Selvan was seen performing steamy sequences with Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman and Smruthi Venkat. This 40 seconds teaser has set the bars high for the film.

Venkat had said that the film will be quite similar to the Hollywood movie American Pie. The film has been produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth. Soundarya was criticised after her name was associated with the film’s production.

Ashok was excited about working with director Venkat Prabhu, describing it “as a surreal moment".

The film has generated excitement since the release of its poster, which showed Ashok in two different styles. In one look, Ashok was seen with a thick beard and an aggressive demeanour. In another look, the actor was spotted with a thin beard. The poster contains lipstick, heart emojis, sandals and rose flowers.

Venkat said that the film will showcase the story of two major incidents happening in the life of a young man. These incidents will happen in two different time zones. Venkat had said that beyond the element of fun, the film will also guarantee a substantial amount of thrill.

The thrill, according to the director, will be in the sense whether the protagonist, played by Ashok, gets caught in the extra-marital act or not.

Venkat had shot Manmatha Leelai and Maanaadu simultaneously. The background music of the film has been composed by Premgi Amaren, Venkat’s brother.

