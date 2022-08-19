Teaser of Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone-starrer Ginna Out On August 25

The teaser of actor Manchu Vishnu’s much-awaited Telugu movie Ginna is set to release on August 25. The teaser will be out in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. Ginna is a romantic action movie, written by G Nageshwara Reddy and directed by newcomer Suryaah while the screenplay is handled by Kona Venkat. The film features Paayal Rajput and Sunny Leone as the female leads along with Vennela Kishore, and Sunil, playing the supporting roles.

The music for the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the cinematography has been handled by Chota K Naidu. Dance choreography is done by Prabhudeva, Prem Rakshit, and Ganesh Acharya.

The film is produced by AVA Entertainment & 24 Frames Factory banners.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone will be seen doing a full-length role in the movie. Her first look poster was released a week ago and has already created quite a buzz on the internet.

On the other hand, this is actor Vishnu Manchu’s 19th film. Ginna is currently creating headlines with each passing day. The funny videos between actor Vishnu and Sunny Leone have already created enough buzz online. And it’s almost certain that Vishnu and Sunny Leone are attempting something offbeat in the movie. The film has already led to a huge expectation among the viewers and it is all set to hit the theatres on September 14.

Earlier, there were strong objections to the title Ginna. BJP Leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy tweeted to actor Vishnu and said that the team should immediately withdraw the title of the movie as this would hurt the sentiments. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the factor behind the partition of the country. Hindus lost their lives and dignity because of him, Vishnuvardhan Reddy stated, adding that no patriot would enjoy this title.

However, the film’s writer Kona Venkat said that the title of the movie had nothing to do with Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

