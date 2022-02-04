Teaser of Vishwak Sen, Rukshar Dhillon's Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam Out

The teaser of Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon-starrer Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam was unveiled on Wednesday. In the film, Vishwak plays Arjun Kumar Allam, a middle-aged man who is having trouble finding a bride.

Rukshar Dhillon portrays the young Pasupuleti Madhavi to whom Vishwak is betrothed. The teaser suggests that Madhavi isn’t as excited about the marriage as Arjun is. Arjun appears to evolve from struggling to find a bride for marriage to understanding his wife as the teaser progresses.

The teaser also alluded to the story’s comedic elements. Ramana Goparaju plays the role of the hero’s relative, Kedar Shankar and Kadambari Kiran will also be seen in the film.

Under the banner of SVCC Digital, Bapineedu and Sudhir Eedar are producing the film. Ravi Kiran Kola wrote the screenplay while Viday Sagar Chinta is directing the film, which will hit theatres on March 4.

The makers had recently also released the song Oo Aadapilla from the film. The song became an instant hit owing to its soulful melody.

Sen has established himself as one of Tollywood’s most promising actors. Before becoming an actor, Vishwak worked as an assistant director. He made his acting debut in Vellipomakey, which earned him a nomination for a SIIMA award for best Telugu debut.

After his love comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das, the actor soared to stardom. Sen wowed everyone with his acting prowess in Nani’s HIT: The First Case. His acting in the film was praised by critics.

As for other films, Vishwak will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit O My Kadavule. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations have collaborated to produce the film.

