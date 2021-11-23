Teaser Poster of RRR's Janani Song Released, Anthem To Be Out On November 26

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli released a teaser poster for his upcoming film RRR’s new song Janani. The poster features male leads, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. Janani is going to be RRR’s soul anthem and will be launched by the makers on Friday, November 26.

“Peddanna’s soulful composition for #Janani is the window to #RRRMovie ‘s powerful and heartfelt emotions. #RRRSoulAnthem will be out on 26th…:) Gear up for an emotionally captivating experience… @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @RRRMovie," the director tweeted.

Earlier, when the trailer of the film was released, it created a buzz among people, and now the teaser poster of the most awaited song, Janani, is generating excitement among the people.

The look of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgan in the poster is emotional and it is being said that the song will have a lot of heartfelt emotions.

A few days ago, the makers of the film also released the video of Naacho Naacho song wherein Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen showcasing their dancing skills.

The film has been made on a very large scale, which includes many big names of Tollywood and Bollywood. So, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience before the release of the film.

For the unversed, the film is set in the era of pre-independence India. The film features Jr NTR in the role of fictional freedom fighter characters Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Alluri as Seetharamaraju. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan will also be seen in important roles.

Director SS Rajamouli is returning after his blockbuster Baahubali franchise. If sources are to be believed, RRR is being considered bigger than Bahubali.

The distribution rights across North India have been acquired by PEN Studios along with the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. The film will be released on January 7, 2022.

