Teejay Sidhu Left Stranded at Delhi Airport with Her Three Kids After Being Stopped Over Visa

Actress Teejay Sidhu found herself stranded along with her three kids at the Delhi international airport on Wednesday. According to a report by The Times of India, the wife of actor Karanvir Bohra was caught up in a visa issue just before she was to board a flight to Dubai. The 42-year-old artist was at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international airport with her three kids, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra and was to take an Emirates flight to Dubai. However, she was disallowed to board the flight which took off at 4:15 pm, despite having her tickets for the same.

Speaking to The Times of India, Teejay said that it was at the check-in counter that she was told that she cannot embark on the flight she had booked for. Teejay told the national daily that the reason given by the flight authorities was that the visa of her two kids was only valid till January 2022, while the visa of her third kid was valid till March. The actress said that she did not understand how this happened since she had got the visas for all her three kids together. Teejay told the national daily, “The tickets have gone waste and the Emirates officials here acted very rude, especially a guy called Ujjal. Another girl by the name of Divya was of no help either."

The actress also pointed out that it was poor management by the flight authorities since she was told that she needs to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The thing that angered Teejay further was that only later a senior from Emirates airlines told her that she could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. After visiting the immigration office at the airport the issue was resolved. “Pray, why couldn’t I have been told this before?" asked an exacerbated Teejay.

While Teejay has dealt with the issue in her own way at the airport, Karanvir Bohra is currently featuring on the reality show Lock Upp as a contestant.

