Teerthanand, Who Worked in The Kapil Sharma Show, Attempts Suicide; Saved By Neighbours

Actor Teerthanand, who has worked with popular comedian Kapil Sharma in The Kapil Sharma Show, attempted suicide on December 27. However, as soon as the neighbours sensed there was something wrong, they took the actor to the hospital. The actor has been reportedly struggling due to the lack of work in the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports say that the circumstances pushed the actor to take the extreme step.

For those who don’t know, Teerthanand is also called the look-alike of Nana Patekar. After being in the hospital for four days, the actor has now come back to his house.

Talking to a news portal Teerthanand said that his condition became very serious. His life was saved because he was taken to the hospital on time.

The actor said that even his family has left him because of financial issues. He added that they live in the same complex but his family does not even talk to him. Everyone has left him and they did not even help him in his treatment. He is living alone in the house even after coming from the hospital.

Teerthanand said that his wife has also married someone else and now even his daughter is married. No one has kept any contact with him.

The actor said that he is badly stuck between family and work. He said that after 15 years of continuous acting, he saw everything, money, respect, and fame but has now come back to zero. He added that a film he acted in was also released and his work was appreciated but he did not get money. The actor did a web series for which he hasn’t been paid yet.

