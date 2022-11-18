Tejashri Pradhan to Return to Small Screen Again? What We Know

The telly world is not new to the name Tejashri Pradhan. The Marathi actress has delivered some well-known soap operas like Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi, and Aggabai Sasubai along with a few noteworthy films, including Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, Babloo Bachelor, and Asehi Ekada Vhave among others.

Tejashri, last seen in the television show Aggabai Sasubai, took an almost year-long hiatus from work during which she did not appear on the small screen. However, according to reports, it seems that Tejashri will bounce back into the television world very soon.

Marathi TRP, which brings all the updates about the Marathi entertainment industry recently shared a post on their Instagram handle which indicated that Tejashri might be stepping into Marathi serials once again. The cryptic caption in the post questioned, “How excited are you to see Tejashree again on TV?"

No sooner than the update was dropped on the photo-sharing application, Tejashri fans rushed to the comments to express their joy and enthusiasm. While one social media user exclaimed, “Veryyyy excited," another wrote, “Yesssss", adding a red heart emoji.

Although fans’ curiosity is at its peak, Tejashri has not confirmed anything herself. It is yet to be seen which soap opera the actress will feature in. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Tejashri opened up about returning to the small screen once she bags an important and “inspiring" role. “I am eagerly waiting and hoping to be back on TV. I know viewers and my fans are also waiting to see me again on TV but let’s hope for the best," she said back then.

“I have not set any boundaries while choosing any particular role but I would love to play a strong and inspirational role or something that can bring a change in society. I hope that I get one soon. Now, I am just waiting to get back on TV with an interesting character and show," the actress further added.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Tejashri will soon be seen in an upcoming romantic comedy where she is cast opposite popular actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi. The Hajari actress dropped the news on her Instagram account, sparking speculations among Tejashri admirers.

“Here is the 1st post of the movie…Thank you, Times Of India for the eloquently published news article. Thank you Prakash Kunte and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi for your kind words. Updates soon guys," she captioned her post, adding a screenshot of the TOI newspaper.

