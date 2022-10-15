Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Are Engaged? Latter Finally Reacts

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most adored television couples ever since they left the Bigg Boss house. Their fans, on the other hand, have been eagerly looking forward to their wedding and often go on to ask them about the big day. Recently, Karan attended the Lions Gold Awards where he bagged a trophy for best Internet Sensation. Post the event, an interviewer asked Karan about his personal life and engagement rumours with Tejasswi Prakash.

The video, which was shared by Instant Bollywood, begins with the paparazzi congratulating Karan on his achievement. He then asks him, “Where is Tejasswi?" as she was nowhere to be found. Karan replied that she would be there soon. Soon after, the interviewer congratulates Karan on his engagement. Karan, on the other hand, is perplexed and quips, “engagement?" before revealing that it was his birthday, not his engagement. Check the video, here.

Advertisement

The video received several views, likes and comments from social media users. Some of the users wished that the engagement rumours were true, while some went on to congratulate him on his achievement. One of the users wrote, “Wish the engagement rumour was true but hope for it to be true in the near future". Another user wrote, “Aww. This video is really sweet". A third one commented, “Many congratulations, Karan. Well deserved".

This is not the first time the actor and Tejasswi have been questioned about their wedding. Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor ran into the couple at an event and tried to pull their legs by congratulating them. A video from the event surfaced, showing Ranbir meeting Tejasswi and Karan. He can then be heard congratulating them, but Karan cuts him off by saying that they are still not married. Ranbir responded that he was supposed to change the subject because everyone was still talking about his and Alia’s wedding. Later on, Tejasswi congratulated him.

Advertisement

Karan’s last appearance was as the host of the well-known dancing reality programme Dance Deewane Juniors. After that, the actor participated in music videos, one of which he appeared in with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Now, Karan is prepared to appear in a new music video, Inni Si Gal, with actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. The song will release on Monday, October 17, 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here