Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Drop Hottest Ever Pictures, Fans Say 'Bhai-Bhabhi On Fire'

Who doesn’t love Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra! Ever since these two actors turned lovebirds during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, they are been ruling headlines, social media and of course, hearts. Tejasswi and Karan often drop love-filled pictures on social media, leaving fans in complete awe. Once again, they are setting fire to the internet with their too-hot-to-handle clicks.

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with her beau Karan Kundrra. In the first picture, the couple can be seen looking into a mirror as Karan stands behind his ladylove. In another click, Karan can be seen holding Tejasswi close to him as he kisses her forehead. “Hello Mr. Smith," Tejasswi wrote in the caption.

The pictures have left TejRan fans completely impressed. The comment section of Tejasswi’s post is flooded with red heart and fire emojis. While some of the fans are calling them the ‘hottest couple ever’, others say that Tejasswi and Karan are ‘King and Queen’. “Have mercy on us," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You both are so hawttttt!!!"

Recently, Karan Kundrra talked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and revealed that they have not thought about it yet. The actor also mentioned that he and Tejasswi hardly get any time to spend with each other and therefore they have not decided anything so far when it comes to their marriage. “We don’t have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing," he told E-Times.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

