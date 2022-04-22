Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Fight Over Tea and Coffee, Former Decides To Break-Up | Watch Hilarious Video

Have you ever argued with your loved ones over tea and coffee? Well, we are sure you have, and guess what? Even the celebrity couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is no different. Ever since they fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan and Tejasswi have become everyone’s favourite. They often share adorable pictures and videos on social media, winning everyone’s heart. Once again, TejRan has left fans going ROFL with their latest video.

The video begins with Karan Kundrra ordering a cup of tea while Tejasswi orders coffee. However, Sham Mashalkar (who is playing the role of the waiter in the video) apologises to Tejasswi and informs her that coffee is not available. To this, Karan interrupts asking him not to apologise and jokes about how Tea is enough. He goes on to say that tea is ‘way better than coffee’ which leaves Tejasswi Prakash furious. “I don’t even want to be with you. Do you really think tea is better than coffee?" she says.

In the next scene, the two actors are seen sitting in the courtroom with Tejasswi seeking a break-up with Karan. While Guilty Minds’ Shriya Pilgaonkar fights for Tejasswi, Varun Mitra turns into Karan’s lawyer.

Watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Hilarious Video Here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra was asked about when he is going to pop the marriage question to the love of his life. To this, the actor said that he has already done what he had to and now he has left the decision to Tejasswi Prakash. “I have left it on her. I did what I had to," Karan Kundrra told Pinkvilla.

Apart from this, Karan had also mentioned how meeting Tejasswi in Bigg Boss 15 was his destiny. “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place," he added.

