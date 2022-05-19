Tejasswi Prakash Apologises To Karan Kundrra After She Does This To His Car, Watch Video

An adorable video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has landed on the internet. Among the hottest couples this summer, Karan and Tejasswi — popularly known as TejRan among their fans — were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday night. As always, Tejasswi and Karan were happy to pose for the paparazzi gathered outside a store they were visiting.

As she made her way to the car and also tried to pose simultaneously, Tejasswi opened the door of the car and seemingly hit the door against a tree. Evidently shocked, Tejasswi immediately began apologising to Karan. However, the paparazzi assured her and Karan that the door did not hit the tree and that the vehicle was alright. “I am so sorry," Tejasswi was heard telling Karan. The actor assured her that it was okay and proceeded to pose with her.

Tejasswi and Karan have made joint appearances on a few reality shows lately. The Naagin 6 actress joined Karan for a special episode of Lock Upp in its finale week. The couple was seen in The Khatra Khatra show, where the two danced together on Samjhawan from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In fact, while dancing, Karan also kissed Tejasswi. The same episode also included Bharti Singh asking Kundra and Prakash about the paps surrounding them at all times. “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?" When Karan responded by saying, “No", Bharti roasted him by joking, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?" which left everyone in splits.

Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were contestants in Bigg Boss 15. The couple’s romance continued after the show ended, with their relationship receiving much love from fans.

