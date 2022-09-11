Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Ask Karan Kundrra When Is the Engagement’

It was just a day back that Tejasswi Prakash flaunted a huge diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking rumours of engagement. While it did seem like an ad, fans just wanted to believe that the lovebirds, who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, are now engaged. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has clarified that nothing of that sort has happened.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “It was clear that it was an ad. It was mentioned in the post. I am not engaged." When asked if the real engagement would happen anytime soon, she said, “You should ask Karan when is the engagement. I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy."

Fans have also been waiting to see the couple work together in projects. So far, they have only appeared together in a music video. Talking about it, Tejasswi said, “The audiences like our chemistry and pairing so much that if we sign a project, it should be worth it. It should not be something which lets our viewers down. So, we do get offered many projects, but we are waiting for the right one. It should be worth the wait."

Earlier, Tejasswi had posted a picture with the caption, Big Day! ❤️ It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com." Commenting on it, Karan Kundrra had written, “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops."

