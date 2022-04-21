Tejasswi Prakash Blushes When Asked To Show Mehendi Dedicated To Karan Kundrra On Lock Upp Sets

Tejasswi Prakash made her way to the sets of Lock Upp to pick up her beau Karan Kundrra after his shoot. The actor is seen as the ‘jailer’ on the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. On Wednesday night, the paparazzi spotted the Naagin 6 actress outside the show’s sets. Tejasswi was seen wearing a pair of black shorts with an oversized grey hoodie.

When the cameramen caught up with her, they greeted their ‘bhabhi’ and requested her to show her Mehendi. The paparazzi wanted to see a glimpse of the ‘K’, dedicated to Karan, that she had drawn on her ring finger. Tejasswi immediately blushed, giving a quick glimpse of it while she flashed her contagious smile.

Tejasswi waited for Karan to wrap the shoot and left the sets together. But before they did, the paparazzi seem to be teasing the couple about their wedding courtesy of Tejasswi’s Mehendi. A cameraman was heard telling the actor that the Mehendi has been applied and the car is also ready, possibly leading the conversation to ask him about their wedding plans.

However, Karan smartly diverted the chat and made his way to his car. Soon, the couple waved at the paparazzi and left.

Karan and Tejasswi have been bombarded with a lot of wedding questions in recent weeks. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Karan addressed the marriage question and said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to." Karan and Tejasswi met and fell in love during their stint at Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about the same in the interview, Karan said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place."

