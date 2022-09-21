Tejasswi Prakash Buys A House In Goa, Proud Karan Kundrra Calls Her 'Hardworking Mouse'

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash is a proud owner of a house in Goa. The actress, who was in the state with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, received the keys to her new house and couldn’t hide her happiness. Karan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video in which she was seen receiving the keys.

Sharing the video, Karan confessed he was so proud of Tejasswi and prayed she buys a house in every city she loves. “Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love," he said.

It seems like the couple headed off for a small celebration by the beach following the milestone moment. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi revealed that she and Karan spent the rest of the evening at a shack, enjoying mouth-watering food. Tejasswi also shared an adorable picture of Karan playing with a puppy.

Tejasswi bought the new house a few months after she bought a luxury car. Videos from the showroom had gone viral, showing the actress performing a special puja with the help of a priest while Karan joined her to show his love and support.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash has had a memorable year. Not only did she emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, but she also bagged Naagin 6. The show is popular among fans. Recently, her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal joined the show as the actor. Pratik Sehajpal also joined the show recently.

Besides Naagin 6, Tejasswi also participated as the guest host on Lock Upp with Karan for a special episode and later reunited with him on camera as a special host on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Fans were thrilled to see the love birds on screen.

