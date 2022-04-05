Tejasswi Prakash Buys Swanky Audi Q7 Worth Rs 80 Lakh, Proud Karan Kundrra Kisses Her

Congratulations are in order as Tejasswi Prakash has bought a new car! The Naagin 6 star on Tuesday evening was spotted taking a swanky Audi Q7 from a showroom in Mumbai home with her beau Karan Kundrra in tow. The car approximately costs Rs 80 lakhs. The actress, dressed in a stylish outfit, was seen performing puja of the newly-bought car while a proud Karan was seen taking pictures of Tejasswi.

A video of the couple from the showroom was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram in which the Bigg Boss 15 winner was seen breaking a coconut in front of the car with the help of Karan. Tejasswi, diligently following the instructions for the puja, tried to break the coconut in the first go but failed. The second time around, Karan asked her to put a little more pressure and break. When Tejasswi tried, the coconut almost hit her new car. The third time around, she managed to break the coconut completely.

Another video also showed a proud Karan giving Tejasswi a kiss on her head.

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor also purchased the same car. Shanaya, who is set to make her acting debut, was seen posing with the car with her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan have been going strong for months now. The couple, who met in the Bigg Boss house, has been dating in the show and continues to keep the spark alive after the show’s end. With Tejasswi busy with her Naagin 6 schedule, Karan is often spotted making his way to the sets to pick Tejasswi up and spend time with her. Karan was also seen expressing his disappointment over paparazzi mobbing Tejasswi and has since been extra protective of her.

