Oops! Tejasswi Prakash Cannot Stop Blushing As Karan Kundrra Reveals She 'Likes To Be On Top'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite for a reason. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and their chemistry is widely loved. Recently, the two actors also graced the ‘Badass Finale’ of Lock Upp. During the episode, host Kangana Ranaut played a game with the couple and asked them some naughty questions.

During the game, Kangana asked who is a better kisser. To this, Karan pointed towards Tejasswi but the latter said, “No no, he is very good". “But the first time, I think you were very good," Karan argued to which Tejasswi agreed and said, ‘yeah, I nailed it’.

On being asked who likes do PDA (Public Display of Affection) more, Tejasswi pointed towards Karan. To this, the actor agreed and said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo." Following this, Kangana also asked the couple about ‘Who likes to be on top?’ but added that she is talking about the game. However, Karan went on to say that Tejasswi likes to be on top but added ‘I am not talking about the game’. His reply left his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash blushing.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra was the jailer of Lock Upp. Tejasswi Prakash also appeared on an episode of the show as the jail warden ahead of the finale.

Talking about their love story, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house this year. Since then, they have been ruling hearts. While fans are eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot, recently Tejasswi told Pinkvilla that they are focusing on work as of now. “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed," she said.

