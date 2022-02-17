Tejasswi Prakash Can't Stop Blushing As She Gets Clicked on Coffee Date With Karan Kundrra; See Pics

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted together on a coffee date on Wednesday. They meet in the Bigg Boss 15 house and got close very close. Their love is all over the news nowadays, and you can see it through the pictures shared on social media. They went on a coffee date - a classic old-school type of date. They were clearly in awe of each other. They both were seen walking hand in hand and blushing. They also posed for the paparazzi as they left together in their car.

On Wednesday, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted at a coffee shop in Versova. As they pose for the paparazzi, they were caught giggling over an inside joke. They both looked radiant - Tejasswi can be seen wearing a basic solid top and skinny jeans and she looks quite pretty in that outfit. She can be seen carrying a bag. Karan also looked fab in a grey shirt, and he was carrying a black bag. They left the place together in their car.

In recent interviews, they both have expressed their love and affection for each other. They also celebrated their first Valentine’s as a couple this year. The couple is head over heels in love with each other, and they are painting the whole town red. Their pictures are going viral on the internet, and the duo has many fan pages on social media that keep on sharing their cute moments from the show and also from their outings.

After the end of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi started working on Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’. She has been very busy lately, and Karan is keeping up with her schedule to be with her as much as he can. Tejasswi is also making time from her work to spend time with Karan and work on their relationship.

