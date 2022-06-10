Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Paps In Goa, Beau Karan Kundrra Kisses Her | Pics

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular television actresses. She is celebrating her birthday today i.e on June 10. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actress, she is currently in Goa along with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The duo celebrated Tejasswi’s birthday at midnight with the paparazzi. In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Tejasswi can be seen cutting a cake as paps take her pictures. In one of the pictures, Karan can be seen holding Tejasswi’s hands. In another click, he kisses Tejasswi on her cheeks. Needless to say, these pictures are aww-dorable and are winning everyone’s hearts.

Just a couple of days back, fans surprised Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Naagin 6 when they reached there with a cake and gifts for the actress. In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi was seen getting a hamper from her fans which consisted of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. In another clip, the actress was seen cutting a cake with her fans.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. A report by Hindustan Times claimed that Tejasswi will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised.

