Tejasswi Prakash Clicks a Love-Filled Selfie With Karan Kundrra But Somebody Else Takes His Attention

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 16 house, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two actors often drop adorable pictures with each other on social media and leave everyone in complete awe. Once again, the duo is winning hearts with their latest pictures and you must not miss it too!

On Wednesday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with the love of her life. Sitting next to Karan, the Naagin 6 actress clicked a selfie as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. She kept her arm around Karan’s shoulder while the latter hugged a dog in an adorable way. For the picture, Tejasswi wore a white outfit and looked absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Karan sported a printed shirt.

Earlier in the day, Karan also joined Tejasswi for her father’s intimate birthday celebration. In the video shared on social media by the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Karan was seen talking to her parents. While she wore a simple pink outfit and looked gorgeous, Karan was seen in a casual yellow T-shirt with blue denim.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra was asked if he is planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage soon. To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess." He also shared that his relationship with Tejasswi is all about little things and added, “With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also starred actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she is gearing up for the release of her debut Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. The film will be released on November 4.

