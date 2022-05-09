Tejasswi Prakash Drops Sensuous Pics, Leaves Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Wanting for ‘Naariyal Paani’

It might already be hot in India, but Tejasswi Prakash has made it a point to raise the temperature around even more. The Naagin 6 actress dropped some superhot photos of her from a recent photoshoot, and she has left not just us but her boyfriend Karan Kundrra thirsty too, for ‘nariyal paani’!

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures from a recent photoshoot. The actress is wearing a co-ord set with halter-neck, and almost backless blouse. The actress is posing like a diva in the pictures. Captioning it, she wrote, “It’s summer… never forget your nariyal Paani." See the picture here:

If Tejaswii drops such hot pictures, can Karan Kundrra not comment? Well, of course not. Taking to the comment section, Karan wrote, “I need a truck load of nariyal paani after this post." Her fans also went bonkers. One person commented, “Tejuu… Why soo hawtt baby." Another wrote, “Nd that nariyal paani caption😂😂😂i love her mannn." Another commented, “Way you r increasing the temperature tho!" Yet another comment read, “Omgggggg super gorgeous"

Tejasswi is indeed increasing the temperature here, isn’t she? Teja and Karan were spotted last night at Lock Upp’s success bash, where the couple partied with Ekta Kapoor, show’s host Kangana Ranaut, and the contestants including winner Munawar Faruqui. Tejasswi wore a white bodycon dress with black border, while Karan opted for a black suit. Karan Kundrra was the jailor on the show, and it also had a special episode where Tejasswi joined in as the warden. The couple also enthralled audiences with a special dance performance on the song Humma. On the finale, Teja even complained about Karan to Kangana, and revealed that the one thing the actor loves more than her is his phone.

Tejasswi is playing the lead in Naagin 6, while Karan is currently seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

