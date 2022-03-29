Tejasswi Prakash Finds a Unique Way of Telling Karan Kundrra That She's 'Gonna Stay', Latter Says 'I Know Baby'

Another day, another love-filled social media post by love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra! Their relationship is no secret. The two developed a romantic bond during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and ever since they have been ruling hearts and making headlines.

On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and dropped a video in which she can be seen telling beau Karan that she’s ‘gonna stay’. In the video, Teja can be lip-syncing to the lyrics of a song that says ‘Bi***es come and go, but I gonna stay’ as she holds in tightly close to her. Karan, on the other hand, continues to look into her eyes with a smile on his face. Sharing the video, Tejasswi dropped a heart emoji in the caption and tagged Karan Kundrra.

Karan was also quick to drop a comment. “Oh I know baby..I know," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Several of TejRan fans also took to the comment section and showered love on their favourite television couple. While one of the fans wrote, ‘Hotness level’, another social media user commented, “Oh my godddd😭❤ We’ll too stay always #TejRan Fam!❤️"

Recently, the Karan and Tejasswi’s roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, Karan too talked about their marriage plans in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. On being asked if they are planning to tie the knot this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)." Karan went on to say that he is currently dating Tejasswi and that ‘yes’, they want to marry eventually.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. Recently, they also featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

