Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Sindoor in Latest Video. Secret Marriage or Something Else?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in each other’s companionship for a long time and have discovered love, serenity, happiness, and comfort. It all began for them in Bigg Boss 15, and there has been no looking back for the duo.

Tejasswi and Karan are both very serious about their love, the reason they are putting in all the efforts to make it work. The nicest thing about them is that, despite their hectic schedules, they always make time for one other.

Fans have been anticipating Tejasswi and Karan’s nuptials for quite some time. While the wait continues, a video of the two of them is going viral, with Tejasswi sporting a sindoor on her forehead.

Tejasswi recently delighted Karan when she arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. She was seen wearing a bottle green saree and looked like a beautiful newlywed. She was also spotted wearing Sindoor and bangles. Fans began to speculate that the couple got married secretly.

For the uninitiated, Tejasswi’s character in ‘Naagin 6’ exchanged vows on-screen with Simba Nagpal, who plays Rishabh Gujral. In one of the most recent episodes, the couple was shown getting married and this might be the reason behind Tejasswi’s bridal appearance.

Last week, a video of Teja dressed in a bridal garb went viral. On Monday, she was photographed by paparazzi on the Naagin 6 sets. The Swaragini star looks stunning in a white lehenga as a ‘new bride’ in a clip posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Karan and Tejasswi recently starred in their first love music video Rula Deti Hai. Meanwhile, Tejasswi has been the centre of attention since she became the winner of Bigg Boss 15 by defeating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan. She is presently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 6. Karan, on the other hand, plays a jailor in Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji production Lock Upp.

