Tejasswi Prakash Gets Brother's Approval for March Wedding With Karan Kundrra: 'I'll Be Happy...'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing many eyeballs with their romance inside Bigg Boss 15 house. They have become one of the most popular pairs in the history of Bigg Boss, with fans trending their hashtags ‘TejRan’ on social media almost every day.

The couple keeps the viewers hooked to the show with their cute banter and crackling chemistry. Just like Karan and Tejasswi, their fans also cannot wait to see their relationship blossom once the duo is out after the show. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra also confessed his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. When Tejasswi asked him if he was sure about her, he looked at her lovingly and said, “Every day I fall in love…"

Now, Tejasswi’s brother Pratik Wayangankar has opened up about her bond with Karan on the show and whether their family likes the MTV star. “I had asked her if she is planning to find a nice guy, like if she finds someone would she use the show to know him better. She told me that is not going to happen for sure," Pratik laughed reminiscing his conversation with his sister before she had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.

“Now, looking at what has happened I am happily surprised. Karan is a nice and genuine guy. They look good together. We are glad that he is standing by her and supporting her on the show. As a family, we appreciate it. I like their bond," Pratik said.

In a recent episode, while interacting with Shamita and Rashami, Karan had revealed that his astrologer told him that he would get married by March 2022. When asked Pratik about the same, the doting brother said that he would be happy if Tejasswi is happy. However, he shared that it would be too soon. “March is way too early. I mean it is right around the corner but if they have decided that they are comfortable and completely trust each other, and see each other as better half they should go ahead I will be happy…" Pratik said.

