Ever since Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she has become everyone’s favourite. The Naagin 6 actress often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. However, when Tejasswi was recently papped, her look didn’t go down well with the netizens. While a few of them praised her no-makeup look and called her a ‘Barbie Doll’, there were some who went on to troll her and compare her with Urfi Javed.

Tejasswi who was seen wearing a short pink dress faced the flak from the netizens. A user took to the comments section on the viral video and wrote “why is she now dressing like Urfi.. I don’t like her no more" and another user said, “She looks like Golgappa version of Urfi to me".

Advertisement

Time and again, the Naagin 6 actress has faced trolling on social media, only to come out stronger. On the personal front, she is dating actor Karan Kundrra. The duo often win hearts with their PDA on social media and even in real life. However, they are often trolled regarding the same too.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Karan talked about netizens trolling his and Tejasswi’s alleged ‘fake PDA’ and shared, “I can’t keep on proving a point to people. If somebody hates you, no matter how well you do in life, they will diss you. I can’t care about someone sitting somewhere behind a screen writing those nasty comments. They are not paying my bill."

“It wasn’t a mission and happened organically. It is a normal relationship with two people coming together and trying to be normal. Tejasswi and I are very different and it’s an imperfectly perfect love story. There are so many imperfections that it’s perfect (smiles)," the actor added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. However, the show is likely to go off-air soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here