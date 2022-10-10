Tejasswi Prakash Has an Indomitable Spirit, Says Mann Kasturi Re Co-star Abhinay Berde

Actor Abhinay Berde made his Marathi film debut in 2017 with Ti Sadhya Kaay Karte. Ever since, he has appeared in films where he has primarily played the role of a romantic hero. This is completely in contrast to the works of his father, late Laxmikant Berde. So, does he fear to be typecast as a chocolate hero? “Honestly, I do not fear being typecast. That’s because I trust my range and I know I am capable of various genres. Fortunately or unfortunately, I am cute (laugh) so I do get offered a lot of love stories. I have no issues playing the quintessential hero! But soon, you will see me in varied characters and different genres too," says the Ashi Hi Aashqui actor.

Abhinay is now gearing up for his next release, Mann Kasturi Re, which is his first post the pandemic. Talking about the film, he shares, “It was immense fun shooting this film. However, we had to do it in a very disciplined way as it was bad during Covid. We had to follow restrictions as we were shooting in and around Mumbai."

He adds that the pandemic has not only made him take his finances seriously but also make his health a priority. “The biggest learning in the past two years has been that you cannot take anything for granted and you need to be prepared for the worst! I learned that you have to save for the rainy days as when there is no work you still have a house to run and mouths to feed."

On working with co-actor Tejasswi Prakash, Abhinay points out that she is a pure soul that reflects the vibes that you pass on to her. “It was an awesome experience working with her. She is a star with an amazing personality. She has an indomitable spirit. We met almost after a year and we just connected like before. There was no pretense. We hit it off during workshops and continue to do so during promotions too."

The Rampaat actor shares that in the near future he is looking forward to making his directorial dreams a reality. “My plan A has always been direction. I directed my first short film, Close to You, during the pandemic. But it was an amateur attempt for my end. I want to do something more technically sound and creative, soon. I will also be directing a feature length film soon."

