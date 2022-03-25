Tejasswi Prakash Hides Her Face, Runs Away From Paparazzi Camped Outside Her House. Watch

It seems like the paparazzi love Tejasswi Prakash a little too much. So much so that they’ve camped outside her house in Mumbai. On Friday, popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video in which he revealed that a member of his team was camped outside her house. Noticing the cameraman seated outside her, Tejasswi instantly covered her face and ran into her car.

In another video, a group of paparazzi was seen standing outside Naagin 6 actress’s house and waiting for her. When she stepped out, Tejasswi peeped out to see the group of cameramen. Just as she was planning on leaving, the cameramen requested her to pose for them. The actress posed for the cameras for a moment and left. For her second outing, Tejasswi was seen wearing a white top and a pair of blue denim pants with a bag on her shoulder. She left her hair loose for her day out.

Tejasswi is often spotted with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on dinner dates and outings. The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell for each other in the Bigg Boss house. Both the stars reached the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 with Tejasswi emerging as the winner.

Since their exit, the couple’s relationship has only grown stronger. Fans are hoping that they end up tying the knot soon. Recently, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)."

“I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)," Karan added.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is also busy with her ongoing show Naagin 6.

