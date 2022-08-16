Tejasswi Prakash Holds Beau Karan Kundrra's Arm, Looks Into His Eyes In Latest Cute Pictures

There’s not even a single day when Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not ruling social media with their adorable pictures. Ever since the two actors fell in love with each other since their Bigg Boss 15 journey, they have become television’s much-loved couple.

On Tuesday too, the Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with Karan Kundrra. In the first picture, Tejasswi can be seen holding Karan’s arm as the two look into each other’s eyes. In the second click, the duo can be seen flaunting their smiles as they look into the camera. In another photo, Karan can be seen teasing Tejasswi whereas, in another photo, he holds his ladylove close as he adores her.

In the caption, Tejasswi thanked Karan for being who he is and wrote, “Fragile like glass are some of the perfect things you do without knowing they are being done. Thank you for being you @kkundrra."

Karan was quick to respond as he wrote, ‘Awwwie babbbyyyy’ in the comments section. Several TejRan fans also showered love on their favourite couple via the comment section. “O my godd❤️❤️❤️❤️ my heartbeat gonna stop," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Alexa play “Desi girl" for miss Prakash." “You guys look so married like always!!" a third comment read.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite. He recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’. “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real," he said.

