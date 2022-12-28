Tejasswi Prakash Holds Karan Kundrra and Smiles As They Ride a Bike In Throwback Clip From Their Song

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved television couples and they never fail to impress all with their romantic moments. Once again, a throwback video of the two actors has surfaced online which has left everyone in complete awe. The video is from the sets of Karan and Tejasswi’s music video Baarish Aayi Hai which was released in July this year.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen holding her beau Karan tightly as the two enjoy a bike ride. She can also be seen saying something in Karan’s ear. Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani recently shared the video online and left TejRan fans completely impressed.

Several TejRan fans reacted to the clip and showered love on their favourite couple. “They are real life couple and can do whatever they want…I personally loved this scene of #baarishaayihai song," one of the fans wrote. “They are the cutest 😍😍," another social media user commented. “This was my favorite scene from their song😭😭😭😭😭 Love their chemistry and love them," a third comment read.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other after they participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ever since, they have become everyone’s favourie. Recently, the duo also celebrated Christmas virtually when the Naagin 6 actress surprised her beau and left no stone unturned to make it memorable for them. She video-called Kundrra wearing Santa’s outfit and danced her heart out. A video of the same was shared online by Karan.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash recently her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tejasswi and Karan are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far. On the other hand, Karan will be soon seen in a vampire show titled Bhediya.

