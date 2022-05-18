Tejasswi Prakash Is An Epitome of Elegance and Grace In Red Gown | Pictures

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, she has been ruling hearts. Whether it is her superhit show Naagin 6, her chemistry with beau Karan Kundrra or her too-hot-to-handle social media posts, Tejsswi certainly knows how to grab everyone’s attention. Once again, Tejasswi Prakash is ruling hearts with her latest pictures.

On Wednesday, Tejasswi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in a red thigh slit gown. She keeps her make-up minimal with a light pink lip shade and opted for no accessories. Needless to say, the actress looked an epitome of elegance and grace in the clicks. “Lady in red", Tejasswi wrote in the caption and dropped a red heart emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji, Adaa Khan dropped several fire emoticons. “You look so beautiful in red and in this you are just fire," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hotness personified."

Meanwhile, last month, Tejasswi Prakash talked about her relationship with Karan Kundrra and explained why they are a ‘real couple’. “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as ‘Aww, we’re the most ideal couple’," she told MissMalini.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal.

