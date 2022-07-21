Tejasswi Prakash Is Simple Yet Stunning As She Gets Snapped By The Paparazzi; Fans Call His 'Cute Doll'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most-loved television actors. Ever since she merged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she has become everyone’s favourite. While her chemistry with Karan Kundrra often leaves all in complete awe, on Wednesday night, the actress was spotted alone in Mumbai as she was snapped by the paparazzi.

In the video and pictures shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Tejasswi was seen posing for the lens. She wore a simple denim blue mini skirt and paired it with a white cami top. The actress kept her look sans accessorised and proved how she can slay even the simplest of outfits with her style. Flaunting her short hair and million-dollar smile, Tejasswi won everyone’s heart.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While some of the fans called her ‘cutest of all’, others mentioned how she is the prettiest. “She looks like a cuteeee school kid," one of the fans wrote. “She is looking so cute and beautiful," another social media user wrote. “cute doll," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash recently opened up her first date with Karan Kundrra and revealed that it was impromptu. “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night," she told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal in the lead. Apart from this, Teja was recently seen in a romantic music video along with her beau Karan Kundrra. The music video was titled Baarish Aayi Hai and was widely loved by TejRan fans. Tejasswi is also rumoured to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

