Tejasswi Prakash Is Surely Missing Karan Kundrra On Naagin 6 Sets and This Video Is Proof

Karan Kundrra often pays surprise visits to Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of her popular show Naagin 6. However, looks like the actor is busy with his own work schedule these days and has therefore not visited the sets of Ektaa Kapoor’s show for a long time now. How do we know this? Tejasswi Prakash’s latest video is proof!

Recently, the Bigg Boss 15 winner took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video from the sets of Naagin 6. In the video, she was seen posing in a traditional outfit and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of her video. “Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi, teri meri kahani hai," she wrote and tagged Karan. Check out Tejasswi’s video here:

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. “There have been talks that the two are going to star in a movie together. Mukesh Chhabra has been wanting to collaborate with the two for a long time and the fans might get the good news soon," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the reality show, Karan was also one of the finalists. Since then, the two actors have been ruling hearts and headlines. They are often spotted together and never shy away from showering love on one another via social media too.

