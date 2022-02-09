Tejasswi Prakash Is 'Too Busy' Right Now For Wedding With Karan Kundrra, Adds He's Yet To Propose

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like teenagers in love since they’ve left the Bigg Boss 15 house. From Karan and Tejasswi having a Romeo-Juliet moment underneath Tejasswi’s house to Karan attempting to sneak in and out of the Naagin 6 shoot only to be busted by paparazzi, the couple has TejRan fans on their feet! While their love story has just begun, the wedding question has already begun doing the rounds.

Recently, Tejasswi was asked if she and Karan have any plans of tying the knot soon. The actress confessed she was busy with work and added that Karan is yet to even propose to her. She also preferred that Karan answered the big wedding question for he tackles it better.

“I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.

On the other hand, Karan’s father had told the paparazzi after the Bigg Boss 15 finale that if things work out well, Karan and Tejasswi might get married soon. “If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon," Karan’s father had said.

Tejasswi, fresh off her Bigg Boss 15 win, will return on the small screen for Naagin 6. The actress was announced as the lead of Naagin 6 in the finale of Bigg Boss 15. The makers also released a promo featuring her as the shape-shifter. Into its sixth season, Naagin’s new plotline will revolve around the mythical serpent protecting the country from a virus outbreak, much similar to Covid-19.

Following the announcement, several claimed that Tejasswi Prakash was a ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 15 and accused the show of giving her the trophy due to Naagin 6. However, Ekta Kapoor defended the decision. Speaking with ETimes, Ekta said, “I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I’ve done nothing. I don’t think I have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that’s all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself."

