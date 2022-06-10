Tejasswi Prakash Jumps On Karan Kundrra After Birthday Celebrations as Pap Clicks Them; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The Bigg boss 15 winner, and Naagin 6 actress rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, in Goa. The two cut cakes and shared their happiness with the paps who had been present there. However, at one instance, Tejasswi and Karan shared an intimate moment without realising that paps were around.

This happened after Teja had cut her cake with paps capturing the moment on their cameras. Soon, she jumped on Karan Kundrra, and was hugging him, when the latter realised that paps are capturing this moment as well! Tejasswi seems to have been a little embarrassed. However, she does smile for the cameras, but also calls her assistant to bring her the shoes, so that she can get down. See the video here:

While fans have, like always, showered love on TejRan and hailed them as the cutest, some also did not like this and were not amused with their PDA. One user wrote, “Isko cradle mai dalo. Choti bachi h yi." Another wrote, “Itni sharab kyu pilate ho?" Another comment read, “Camera dekha nhi nautanki shuru inlogo ki." One called them ‘showoff ki dukaan’, while another commented, “Such a irritating couple." One comment read, “Bandar nd bandariya… Nautanki baaz.."

Well, that’s does not mean there are not those who love them absolutely! Comments like cute and adorable filled the comments section.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Tejasswi had said, “Even though we hardly get time with each other, the hours that we spend together are really smooth. There’s an immense level of understanding in our relationship now. Somehow, we feel very settled. Our life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and we like it like that. We have our ups and downs, but as I said, I feel settled, secure and protected with him. Even our fights don’t last too long now."

