Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra's Fancy Apartment in Dubai Will Take Your Breath Away; Watch

Take a virtual tour of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's luxurious apartment in Dubai!

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash gives a tour of their new house in Dubai.

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took fans inside their fancy apartment in Dubai as the former shared a virtual tour video of the house on her official Instagram account.

Tejasswi shared the video of their home tour on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!" Karan looks handsome in a white jacket and pants with light sunglasses, while Tejasswi dons a shimmery two-piece beige outfit in the house tour video.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since their successful stint on Bigg Boss 15, purchased their first house together in Dubai in November.

This comes after Karan Kundrra bought himself a plush apartment in Mumbai. Karan reportedly registered his house in Mumbai’s posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. The house is located in Bandra and offers stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a Times of India report. It is reportedly valued at Rs 20 crore.

Earlier this year, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7. Tejasswi’s Audi Q7 costs Rs 1 crore on road in Mumbai.

first published: December 18, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated: December 18, 2022, 10:27 IST
