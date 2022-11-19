Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Buy First House Together in Dubai; TejRan Fans Go Crazy

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since their successful stint on Bigg Boss 15, have purchased their first house together in Dubai. The couple is currently in Dubai for an award show.

Tejasswi and Karan announced the happy news during an event which took place in Dubai. The duo also posed for the photographers while holding a huge dummy key of their new apartment. Tejasswi even called it her “sapno ka mahal (dream house)." Needless to say, TejRan fans were excited about this new development in their beloved stars’ lives.

One fan said, “So proud of you Teju baby at this age buying so many properties hats off girl." (sic) Another one said, “Congrats!! God is always there to bestow his blessings upon good people. Just like this, pray you get lot of success in life and may all the negative energies stay away from you. Keep shining and smiling, I’ll always cheer for you T." “Congrats Karan! You totally deserve all success, happiness and prosperity in life bro for all your hard work and the humble human that you are,’ wrote a third fan.

This comes after Karan Kundrra bought himself a plush apartment in Mumbai. Karan reportedly registered his house in Mumbai’s posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. The house is located in Bandra and offers stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a Times of India report. It is reportedly valued at Rs 20 crore.

Earlier this year, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7. Tejasswi’s Audi Q7 costs Rs 1 crore on road in Mumbai.

