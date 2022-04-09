Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Get Mobbed at Nishant Bhat's Bash; Send TejRan Fans into Frenzy

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dubbed a “power couple" after photographs of them emerged from Nishant Bhat’s birthday bash. The couple, who has been dating each other for about six months, was swarmed by paparazzi as they arrived together for the party.

Tejasswi looked stunning in a mustard yellow co-ord set. She opted for bronze makeup and styled her hair in a soft wavy pattern to amp up the look. The actress ditched accessories and let her outfit do the talking. On the other hand, Karan donned a blingy golden blazer over a white shirt and black trousers. The couple also struck a series of goofy poses for the paparazzi before entering the party venue.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are television’s one of the most loved couples. They never fail to impress fans with their cute chemistry. The duo developed a romantic bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since have been ruling headlines.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, Karan too talked about their marriage plans in a recent interview. The actor mentioned that he feels extremely “thankful" to have Tejasswi as his companion. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us," Karan said as reported by Hindustan Times.

When the actor was quizzed if marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds, Karan said that the two are currently concentrating on their respective careers and are focusing on “strengthening their bond". Recently, Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka rumours made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

