Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Indulge in PDA as They Party with Rajeev Adatia, Asim Riaz; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra dish out major couple goals whenever the two are spotted together. The favourite couple from Bigg Boss 15 commands fans’ attention with their mushy acts and their PDA. Last night, they attended Zareen Khan’s birthday and well, they shared some more romantic moments that were captured on camera.

The couple looked stylish. While Karan Kundrra opted for a quirky and colourful jacket. Tejasswi added simmer and opted for a maroon sequined short dress. The couple also posed for pictures together before heading inside the party.

Advertisement

Now, a video from the party is doing the rounds where TejRan can be spotted with their Bigg Boss 15 co- participants Asim Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. Suddenly, Tejasswi notices Karan sweating and immediately tried to rub it off. She also fixes his hair, as others around the two start clapping and hooting. See the video here:

Fans, obviously, went berserk seeing the video. One user commented, “Aww the way Teja swiping his sweat and then paps start hooting ladoo sunny is amazing." Another wrote, “They need to be protected." Another comment read, “They’re precious souls❤️❤️ would have appreciated the video more without the hooting from behind." People also called them cute, and adorable.

Advertisement

A few days back, the couple was seen in The Khatra Khatra show, where the two danced together on Samjhawan from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In fact, while dancing, Karan also kissed Tejasswi. The same episode also included Bharti Singh asking Kundra and Prakash about the paps surrounding them at all times. “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?" When Karan responded by saying, “No", Bharti roasted him by joking, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?" which left everyone in splits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.