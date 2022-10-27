Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Make Heads Turn At Sussanne Khan's Birthday Bash; Watch Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, popularly known as TejRan by their fans, are painting the tinsel town red with their love. Karan Kundrra is fulfilling all the requirements to be the perfect boyfriend, and we adore every second of it. In a recent video, the duo was spotted by the paparazzi at the interior designer Sussanne Khan’s residence for her birthday bash. In the video, Karan was seen posing with her ladylove Tejasswi for the camera outside the residence before they left the venue.

Talking about their outfit, the Naagin 6 actress looked stunning in her all-black attire while the Love School host Karan went all-white. Tejasswi was seen wearing a black corset, and a black full sleeves bralette with a matching slit skirt whereas Karan wore a white shirt printed on one side and paired it with matching pants.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section and dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash", while another one said, “King Kundrra in the house baby." A third fan wrote, “The most hottest couple."

A few days back, the lovebirds were spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. Karan has known Ekta for a long time as he has worked with her for the past few years, and Tejasswi can currently be seen in Ekta’s serial Naagin 6. The couple made a spectacular entrance at the party, and Karan’s gesture towards Tejasswi won everyone’s hearts. A video from the party went viral, in which the actor can be seen protectively wrapping his arms around his girlfriend to shield her from the crowd.

Recently, a video of the TejRan went viral when the two lovebirds were spotted kissing each other at a party. Check out the pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in the show Naagin 6, and Karan is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniours.

